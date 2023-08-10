Samsung Galaxy S23 Owners Can Test One UI 6 Features Early

Samsung is offering Galaxy S23 owners in the United States, Germany, and South Korea the opportunity to be among the first users to preview and experience the new One UI 6. The tech giant has launched a beta program, inviting participants to provide feedback and suggestions to enhance the user experience.

One UI 6 introduces a modern and refreshed look. The Quick Panel’s layout has been reorganized, allowing for more shortcuts to be displayed on a single screen. This enables users to quickly access the features they use most frequently. To access the full Quick Panel, users can simply swipe down once from the upper right corner of their screen, eliminating the need for a second swipe. Adjusting screen brightness is now easier as well, with the option available in the compact version of the panel that appears when swiping down once from the top of the phone.

In addition to these changes, One UI 6 introduces the ability to set different lock screens for different modes, such as a calming photo in Sleep Mode. Users will also find a new camera widget, allowing them to preselect storage locations for each mode used, resulting in a more organized gallery.

Samsung has a history of prioritizing Galaxy S customers when it comes to early access to its upcoming user interface updates. The beta program for One UI 6 is now open, and Galaxy S23 owners in the United States, Germany, and South Korea can participate by registering through the Samsung Members app.

With the help of valuable user feedback, Samsung aims to create a richer and more intuitive experience for all users with its One UI 6.