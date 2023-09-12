CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Technology

Apple Partners with Samsung for OLED Panels in iPhone 15 Series

ByMampho Brescia

Sep 12, 2023
Apple Partners with Samsung for OLED Panels in iPhone 15 Series

According to recent reports, Apple will be relying on Samsung to provide the majority of OLED panels for their upcoming iPhone 15 series. This decision came after BOE’s OLED panels failed Apple’s quality control test, leading the American company to turn to its Korean partner.

Originally, LG and Samsung were expected to provide LTPO OLED displays for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max, while BOE was supposed to deliver panels for LTPS OLED screens on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, Apple found that BOE’s products did not meet their requirements, prompting them to reallocate their orders at the last minute. The rumors suggested that BOE was experiencing issues with the punch holes for Face ID, resulting in Apple’s decision to reassign orders.

If BOE is able to resolve these issues by the end, they may still receive some orders for units to be manufactured in 2024. However, it remains unclear whether BOE will be able to meet Apple’s standards.

Apple is set to unveil the iPhone 15 devices today at 10 AM PDT, and there will be a live stream for viewers. Here’s what we can expect from the standard iPhone 15 phones and the Pro variants.

Sources: [Source Name], [Source Name]

Definitions:
– OLED: Organic Light-Emitting Diode, a display technology that offers vibrant colors and deep blacks by emitting light directly from individual pixels.
– LTPO: Low-Temperature Polycrystalline Oxide, a version of thin-film transistor (TFT) technology that allows for improved power efficiency and variable refresh rates on displays.
– LTPS: Low-Temperature Poly-Silicon, a semiconductor material used in some display panels to enhance image quality and reduce power consumption.
– Face ID: Apple’s facial recognition technology used for secure authentication on their devices.

Sources: BBC, The Verge

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

The Weight of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT: A Closer Look

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

Technology

The Weight of the 2024 Ford Mustang GT: A Closer Look

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

Exclusive Restaurant Policy Forces Celebrity to Leave, Sparking Call for More Solo Diner-Friendly Venues

Sep 13, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Apple Unveils New iPhones and Apple Watches, Updates on Green Initiatives

Sep 13, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
Science

Postpartum Women More Susceptible to Seeing Faces That Aren’t There, Study Finds

Sep 13, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments