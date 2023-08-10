Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5: A Durable and Foldable Smartphone

A new smartphone has entered the market – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5. As with any new device, it is being put through various durability tests to see how well it holds up. The results are in, and it seems that the Galaxy Z Fold5 is quite impressive in terms of its durability.

The outer screen of the phone is covered in glass, which is not surprising. It can withstand scratches up to level 6 on the Mohs hardness scale, with deeper grooves appearing at level 7. However, the inner screen has a permanent plastic protector on top of it to allow for folding and unfolding. This plastic layer is less durable, as scratches occur at level 2, with deeper grooves at level 3.

The frame of the Galaxy Z Fold5 is made from aluminum, as is the hinge, while the buttons are made of metal. These materials contribute to the overall sturdiness of the device.

In terms of extreme conditions, the top plastic layer of the inner screen starts to melt after about 10 seconds of contact with an open flame. The outer screen, thanks to the glass, takes longer to be affected by the heat. Unfortunately, the fingerprint sensor becomes inconsistent in its functionality once it’s scratched.

When it comes to dust and grime, the Galaxy Z Fold5 proves to be resilient. It remains unaffected even when subjected to a significant amount of dirt. Additionally, the phone shows no signs of damage when bent while closed or when bent backwards after being opened. This is particularly impressive given the folding nature of the device and the fact that other foldable smartphones on the market have not fared as well in similar tests.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Fold5 has proven itself to be a durable and reliable device. Its ability to withstand scratches, heat, and bending sets it apart from its competitors. If you’re interested in learning more about the device, keep an eye out for our upcoming in-depth review. In the meantime, you can check out our hands-on review for a closer look.