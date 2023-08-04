CityLife

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: A Week with the Foldable Device

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 4, 2023
I recently had the opportunity to use the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 as a replacement for both my phone and work laptop for a week. While apps like Slack weren’t optimized for this foldable device, it was still capable of handling most of my daily tasks. However, there were some quirks.

One issue I encountered was with Zoom calls using the main screen’s under-display camera. Not only did the camera angle look up my nose, but most people on the call had no idea I was using the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This issue was also present in the previous model, the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Z Fold 5 is an incremental improvement over the Z Fold 4. It retains many of the same features and shortcomings, such as the poorly placed under-display camera. When the screen is bent at a 90-degree angle, the camera sits off to the left, offering a less than ideal angle.

In the past year, competitors like Google have launched their own foldable devices, some with better cameras than the Z Fold 4. However, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 aims to improve on its predecessor in three areas: durability, battery life, and cameras.

The design of the Z Fold 5 is similar to the Z Fold 4, with the same screen sizes, buttons, and USB-C port. The camera bump is slightly less bulky, but the lenses still protrude. The main screen is brighter and more visible outdoors, which is a significant upgrade.

While the main screen supports the S Pen Fold Edition, the cover screen does not, which is disappointing. There is also no built-in storage for the S Pen, but you can purchase a case with a notch for the stylus.

One major change with the Z Fold 5 is the new hinge, allowing the device to close completely flat, eliminating the wedge-shaped gap of previous models. Although the review unit had a thin air gap when closed, it is more resistant to dust and debris.

The Z Fold 5 feels less awkward when folded closed and is more enjoyable to use as a phone. The new hinge is said to be more durable and has fewer mechanical parts than before.

In terms of weight, the Z Fold 5 is lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold. I was impressed by the device’s capabilities for work-related tasks, although the software experience is largely the same as the Z Fold 4.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers incremental improvements over the Z Fold 4, with a focus on durability, battery life, and cameras. While some quirks remain, it is a solid option for those seeking a foldable device.

