Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: A Year Later – Durability Assessment

When Samsung released the original Galaxy Fold, it had a notorious fragility issue. However, with each new iteration, Samsung has made significant improvements to address the durability concerns of its flagship foldable phone.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 introduced a redesigned hinge to prevent dirt from entering. The Z Fold 3 added IPX8 water resistance and a stronger Armor Aluminum Chassis. Then, the Z Fold 4 came with a more durable main screen and an improved adhesive to secure the factory-installed screen protector.

Despite previous issues with the screen protector bubbling after several months of use, the author decided to take a chance on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and used it without any additional protective accessories. Surprisingly, the phone has held up well against daily wear and tear. There are minor scratches, paint flaking, and a few dents from accidental drops, but considering the absence of extra protection, these issues are expected.

Remarkably, the flexible main screen still looks pristine after a year of use. The screen protector remains intact, with no dead pixels or other imperfections. The hinge is still sturdy, which is a significant improvement compared to previous iterations.

While the pre-installed screen protector has not started bubbling, there is a slight separation at the top edge near the crease. Although it hasn’t caused any problems yet, there is a potential for bubbling in the future, based on past experiences.

Overall, Samsung’s switch to a more adhesive adhesive for the screen protector seems to have had a positive effect on durability. However, it is important to note that this is just one example, and factors such as weather conditions can impact the performance of foldable phones.

In contrast, Engadget’s executive editor experienced issues with the screen protector on the Z Flip 4, which eventually led to its removal. Samsung advises against using these devices without a screen protector and provides one free replacement. However, accessing repair services in remote areas may pose challenges for some users.

Although it is technically possible to use a foldable phone without a screen protector, the risk of damage to the delicate flexible display is higher. Considering the high cost of replacing flexible screens, it is advisable to follow Samsung’s recommendations.

In conclusion, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 has shown improvements in durability compared to its predecessors. However, the long-term performance of the screen protector may still be a concern for some users.