Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: A Comprehensive Review

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Z Flip5 smartphone in India, boasting several upgrades from its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip4. This article provides a detailed review of the device, covering various aspects such as display, hardware, design, camera, software, and more.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 comes with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display, offering a resolution of 1080×2640 pixels. The screen is bright, with a peak brightness of 1750 nits, providing excellent color reproduction and visibility even in sunlight. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth animations and gaming.

One notable improvement is the larger outer screen, now measuring 3.4 inches and offering increased brightness of up to 1600 nits. This allows users to view notifications, use the screen as a camera viewfinder, and even reply to messages without having to unfold the device.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 excels in terms of design, with an enhanced Flex Hinge that minimizes the visible crease when the phone is folded. The device is also 2mm slimmer than its predecessor. Additionally, it retains an Armor Aluminum frame, hinge cover, and IPX8 water resistance ratings, while featuring new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Galaxy Z Flip5 maintains the same dual camera setup as the Z Flip4. It captures beautiful daylight shots with good detail and dynamic range. Low-light performance is also commendable, especially when utilizing the Night Mode. The device supports 4K UHD video recording at various frame rates.

The Galaxy Z Flip5 runs on Android 13, overlaid with Samsung’s latest One UI 5.1.1. The software brings improved Flex Mode and Multi-window capabilities, along with AI-based Photo Remaster and dynamic weather widgets. Samsung guarantees four major OS updates and five years of security updates for the Z Flip5 series.

Under the hood, the smartphone offers 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage, with impressive sequential read speeds. It is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and there is also a RAM Plus feature that utilizes the internal memory to expand RAM by an extra 8GB.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 presents significant upgrades compared to its predecessor. With its impressive display, sleek design, notable camera capabilities, updated software, and ample storage, the Galaxy Z Flip5 is a worthy contender in the smartphone market.

[Source: Samsung.com]