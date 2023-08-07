Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The Best Flip-Style Folding Phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is the top contender in the flip-style folding phone category. While the options in this category are limited, with the Flip 5 and Motorola’s Razr Plus being the main choices, Samsung’s offering stands out for several reasons.

One key advantage of the Flip 5 is its durability. However, it’s important to note that it has an IPX8 rating, which means it is not completely dust-resistant. This could pose a problem for users in dusty environments. Additionally, the camera system on the Flip 5 is superior to that of its competitors.

The main attraction of the Flip 5 is its larger cover screen, which is more than three times bigger than its predecessor. This allows users to respond to texts using a QWERTY keyboard, view their schedule alongside a monthly calendar, and access useful widgets provided by Samsung. These widgets enable users to check the weather, view calendar events, and more.

While running apps on the cover screen of a flip phone can be challenging, there are certain apps that work well on the Flip 5. However, Samsung has made it difficult to run apps on the cover screen, requiring users to download additional software from their app store.

The Flip 5’s cover screen is not the most impressive in terms of quality, but it is functional. It may not be as sharp or smooth as the Razr Plus’ screen, but it is bright enough to be used in direct sunlight.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is an excellent device for those who want a flip-style phone that allows them to perform basic tasks without getting distracted by constant app notifications. Its larger cover screen and useful widgets make it the best option in its class.