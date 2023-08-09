Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: A Superior Flip Phone Choice

A month ago, I believed that Motorola’s Razr Plus was the top flip phone on the market. However, my opinion has changed after using Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 5 for two weeks. Set to launch on August 11th with a starting price of $1,000, this flip phone has several advantages over its competitors.

One notable improvement is the Z Flip 5’s larger cover screen, which occupies almost the entire front when closed. This may seem insignificant, but it greatly enhances the phone’s usability. While foldable phones may have seemed unnecessary in the past, the convenience of being able to send messages, take photos, and respond to notifications on a palm-sized device is hard to comprehend until you’ve experienced it.

In comparison to the Razr Plus, the Z Flip 5 offers superior design and build quality, polished software, and an extra year of Android version support. These factors make it a more appealing choice for most flip phone shoppers.

However, the Z Flip 5 does have its drawbacks. It is expensive at $1,000 and lacks a telephoto camera. Additionally, not all apps are natively supported on the cover screen, and apps don’t seamlessly transition from the main screen to the cover screen. Camera updates are also minimal.

Despite these downsides, the Z Flip 5 establishes Samsung as a leader in the foldable phone market. Its bigger cover screen, known as the Flex Window, measures 3.4 inches, offering more functionality when the phone is closed. The interface primarily runs widgets, providing useful information such as weather, calendar events, alarms, and pinned apps and contacts.

A smartwatch-esque dot on the screen indicates unchecked notifications. The phone also features a pinch gesture for displaying thumbnails of all widgets at once, allowing for quick navigation.

While certain apps are supported on the cover screen, some require the Good Lock app from the Galaxy Store for full functionality.

Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 presents a compelling option for those interested in foldable phones. With its improved usability, sturdier design, and longer software support, it sets the bar for flip phone excellence.