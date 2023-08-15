The Galaxy Z Flip 5: A Review of Samsung’s Folding Phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 has sparked a reevaluation of the role technology plays in our lives. While not revolutionary, it prompts reflection on how devices are used and why. After using the Z Flip 5 for two weeks, it became clear that the device’s exterior screen had limitations. Although it had a larger 3.4-inch AMOLED display than its predecessor, accessing certain apps or functions without opening the phone was restricted. However, by using Samsung’s Good Lock app to add additional apps to the external screen, this restriction could be overcome, offering more convenience and improved functionality.

Samsung’s decision to restrict certain features on the external screen is disappointing, as enabling all features and apps on both screens would make the $1,000 price tag more justifiable. Additionally, the Z Flip 5 provides a comfortable and ergonomic design, though the glass back is prone to scratches. The new hinge design appears reliable, and the phone is rated IPX8 for water durability.

The most notable change from the previous iteration is the larger exterior screen, which fundamentally changes how the device is used. With a peak brightness of 1600 nit and 306 PPI, it provides a satisfactory experience for daily use. However, enabling apps on the external screen requires navigating through Samsung’s app store and enabling the Good Lock app, which can be cumbersome and feels unnecessary.

In comparison, the Motorola Razr+ foldable offers easier access to all apps on its exterior screen. Ultimately, Samsung has made strides in minimizing the issues associated with foldable screens but has not yet fully eliminated them. Overall, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers a unique folding phone experience, but there is room for improvement in terms of app accessibility and user experience.