Samsung’s New Foldable Phones Break Preorder Records

Samsung’s latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Fold 5, have been met with great enthusiasm by consumers, particularly Samsung fans. In South Korea alone, over 1 million pre-orders were placed for these new devices.

Although Samsung’s newest generation of phones doesn’t introduce groundbreaking features compared to last year’s versions, such as the Flip 5’s “Flex Window,” the increase in pre-orders indicates growing interest in folding smartphones. While the 1.02 million pre-orders only slightly surpass the 970,000 pre-orders for the Flip 4 and Fold 4, any increase is considered positive news.

Samsung has reported that foldables account for approximately 20% of its smartphone sales worldwide. Moreover, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 has seen a significant increase in popularity, making up 70% of the pre-orders, compared to 60% for its predecessor, the Z Flip 4.

Although folding phones are not expected to overtake traditional ones in terms of popularity anytime soon, the success of Samsung’s devices is likely to inspire other manufacturers to explore the foldable phone market. As a result, consumers can anticipate more options and availability of foldable phones in the future.

Overall, the overwhelming number of pre-orders for Samsung’s new foldable phones demonstrates a growing acceptance and interest in this emerging technology.