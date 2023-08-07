The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 outlasts the Motorola Razr Plus in folding durability test

In a folding durability test conducted by YouTuber Mrkeybrd and his team, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 emerged as the winner over the Motorola Razr Plus. The experiment involved manually flipping open and shut the phones, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 surpassing 267,000 folds while the Razr Plus broke after 126,300 folds.

The test, which began on August 2, is ongoing until the Galaxy Z Flip 5 gives in. The Razr Plus started showing signs of hinge trouble around 43,000 folds and eventually failed after 126,300 folds. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 faced a performance issue after 223,000 folds, losing its ability to remain fixed open at a 90-degree angle. However, it has not encountered any other problems yet.

These results are particularly impressive for Samsung’s new foldable device, especially considering that it has already surpassed the company’s declared durability estimate of 200,000 folds by the certification company Bureau Veritas. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also exceeded expectations by enduring over 400,000 folds.

Motorola has not shared any official information regarding the maximum number of folds the Razr Plus can withstand. However, based on this test, it appears that the device may encounter durability issues early on in its lifespan.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 demonstrates its sturdiness and durability in this test, proving to be a robust folding smartphone option for users.