CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 outlasts the Motorola Razr Plus in folding durability test

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 7, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 outlasts the Motorola Razr Plus in folding durability test

In a folding durability test conducted by YouTuber Mrkeybrd and his team, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 emerged as the winner over the Motorola Razr Plus. The experiment involved manually flipping open and shut the phones, with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 surpassing 267,000 folds while the Razr Plus broke after 126,300 folds.

The test, which began on August 2, is ongoing until the Galaxy Z Flip 5 gives in. The Razr Plus started showing signs of hinge trouble around 43,000 folds and eventually failed after 126,300 folds. On the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 faced a performance issue after 223,000 folds, losing its ability to remain fixed open at a 90-degree angle. However, it has not encountered any other problems yet.

These results are particularly impressive for Samsung’s new foldable device, especially considering that it has already surpassed the company’s declared durability estimate of 200,000 folds by the certification company Bureau Veritas. Last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 also exceeded expectations by enduring over 400,000 folds.

Motorola has not shared any official information regarding the maximum number of folds the Razr Plus can withstand. However, based on this test, it appears that the device may encounter durability issues early on in its lifespan.

Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 demonstrates its sturdiness and durability in this test, proving to be a robust folding smartphone option for users.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

Honor to Launch Thinnest Foldable, Magic V2, at IFA Berlin

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: The Best Flip-Style Folding Phone

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

The iPhone 15 Sales Launch Expected in September

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

News

The Potential of Artificial Intelligence in Digital Marketing and Blog Writing

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

The Power of AI in Air Quality Forecasting

Aug 7, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

If You’re New to Baldur’s Gate 3 or D&D, Here’s Some Advice

Aug 7, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
News

An International Collaboration Reveals the Role of Free Energy in Neuronal Self-Organization

Aug 7, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments