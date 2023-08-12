The Watch6: A Closer Look at Samsung’s Smartwatch

The Watch6 is powered by the new Wear OS 4, bringing improvements to Google’s smartwatch platform. The app selection is slowly getting better, allowing users to access Google Keep notes and control home devices using the Google Home app. While messaging apps like WhatsApp have joined the platform, users are hoping for the return of Telegram or Facebook Messenger.

One of the crucial additions in Wear OS 4 is the ability to switch phones without resetting the smartwatch. This feature has been highly requested by users who frequently test new phones. Now, the transition is seamless and quick, preserving all settings and data.

Despite the improvements, Wear OS watches still lag behind Apple Watches in terms of performance. While Samsung and Google have worked on reducing stutters in the operating system, it’s still not as smooth as using an Apple Watch. The upgraded Exynos W930 chipset helps, but occasional slowdowns can still be experienced.

In addition to smart features, the Watch6 offers basic health metrics. Users can monitor their heart rate, track sleep, and take advantage of fall detection and emergency calling options. Menstruating individuals can also benefit from skin-temperature-based cycle tracking. The Watch6 series now includes FDA-cleared irregular heart rate notifications and electrocardiogram features, although a separate app (Samsung Health Monitor) is required for these functions.

Samsung smartwatches excel in battery life, outlasting competitors like the Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch. The 47-mm Classic model, with its always-on display, retains around 30% battery after a full day of use, lasting until the next evening. With the display turned off, the battery can comfortably stretch to two full days. However, it’s important to note that this battery performance is specific to the largest Watch6 model, and other Watch6 variants may not last as long.

Overall, the Watch6 offers a range of features and improvements, making it a noteworthy option for smartwatch enthusiasts.