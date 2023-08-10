Samsung Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic: What’s New?

Samsung has released their latest wearables for the summer, the Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic. The Watch6 Classic edition brings back the physical rotating bezel, a feature loved by many. The new watches also come with a brighter and larger display, increased battery size, and a shift in processor. They adopt Google’s Wear OS 4 version and Samsung’s new One UI 5 watch skin.

In terms of sports and fitness features, Samsung has introduced a new running track mode that tracks GPS data and distances. They have also added automatically detected and personalized heart rate zones, as well as expanded sleep analytics with sleep consistency and sleep animal symbols.

While this article focuses mainly on the health and fitness aspects of the watches, it briefly mentions the new hardware features like the bezel and battery.

Notably, there is no major upgrade from the previous model, the Watch 5. The Watch 6 is more of an incremental upgrade, especially in terms of sports features. The bezel size has decreased by 30% compared to the Watch 5, and the peak brightness has doubled from 1,000 nits to 2,000 nits. The battery size has slightly increased, and the watches now come with the new One UI 5 Watch skin. Samsung has also added more sleep analytics and coaching, as well as a new sleep mode screen.

Other new features include invisible infrared sensors for general heart rate monitoring, passive irregular heart rate rhythm alerts (only when paired with Samsung phones), five personal heart rate zones during workouts, automatic cycling detection, and a new transfer app to move between phones. The watches also offer watch location sharing through Samsung SmartThings Find and a new wallet that combines Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass (on Samsung phones).

The pricing ranges from $299 for the Watch 6 40mm to $429 for the Watch 6 47mm Classic. LTE versions are available at an additional cost.

The set-up process requires installing the Galaxy Wearable app, Samsung Health app, and Samsung Smart Switch app. Once set up, users can enjoy the new features and functionalities of the Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic.