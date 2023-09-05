The One UI 5 Watch Update Now Available for Samsung Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro in Europe

Samsung has recently released the highly anticipated One UI 5 Watch update for the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro in South Korea. Now, users in Europe can rejoice as the update is rolling out for both Bluetooth models in the region.

The update, which comes with firmware version R9xxXXU1BWH3, brings a range of improvements and features to last year’s Samsung watches. To install the update, users will need to download approximately 1.7GB of data for the vanilla model.

The One UI 5 Watch update introduces several noteworthy changes and enhancements. Unfortunately, the source article does not provide specific details about the changelog. However, users can manually check for the update by navigating to the Watch settings and selecting the Watch software update menu in the Samsung Galaxy Wearable app.

Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch update brings an improved and more intuitive user interface to the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Users can expect enhanced performance, increased stability, and bug fixes for a smoother overall experience.

LTE versions of the watches are expected to receive the update in the near future. As with any major software update, it is recommended to ensure that your device is connected to a stable Wi-Fi network and has sufficient battery life before initiating the download and installation process.

