Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Watch Update for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic

Samsung has started rolling out the One UI 5 Watch update for its Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic devices from 2021. The update, which includes the July 2023 security patch, is currently being released in the US. With the new update, users can now transfer their watch to a new phone without having to reset it, improving the user experience.

Some other notable enhancements included in the update are improved call controls, such as adjusting call volume and muting sound directly from the watch. Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant, can now read notifications out loud if headphones are connected to the watch and it is set as the default voice assistant. The update also introduces support for app folders, allowing users to organize their apps more efficiently.

Users will now have the option to control the wearable without touching it by assigning actions to gestures such as shaking the wrist, making a fist, or pinching fingers. Additionally, the update includes the ability to check the battery levels of the watch, phone, and Galaxy Buds. Users can also turn on and off the 360 audio feature for the Buds from the controller tile.

Samsung Health, the fitness tracking app, has also received enhancements with this update. It now offers enhanced sleep coaching, automatic recording of cycling workouts, customized exercise creation, and more accurate results for track runs. Users can also benefit from personalized heart rate zones while running.

As with previous updates, the rollout of One UI 5 Watch for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic is happening in stages and may take some time to reach all devices.

Source: Samsung