Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Series: A Familiar Choice

Samsung has been a dominant player in the flagship Android smartwatch market for years, but with increasing competition, it’s uncertain how secure their position is. The Galaxy Watch 6 series, consisting of the Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, are great Android smartwatches, but they don’t bring much new to the table.

In terms of design, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Classic have the same sizes and colors as their predecessors. The most noticeable change is the thinner bezels, which give the watches a sleeker look. The rotating bezel on the Classic is also thinner, making it feel more streamlined despite its larger size. Despite being the biggest smartwatch Samsung has made, the Classic wears comfortably and is not cumbersome.

Samsung has managed to increase the display size and battery capacity without making the watches too bulky. The internal hardware remains largely unchanged from the previous generation, with slight improvements in battery size and the use of a new chipset. Notable features include the 3-in-1 biosensor for heart rate tracking, EKGs, and body composition analysis, built-in GPS, and temperature sensors.

The temperature sensor now has more practical applications, such as advanced cycle tracking and the ability to check the temperature of objects in the environment. The watches run on Google’s Wear OS 4 and Samsung’s One UI 5 Watch software, with some minor updates and improvements compared to previous versions.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 6 series offers a familiar experience with incremental updates. While they are still great smartwatches, the competition in the market is increasing, with companies like Fitbit, Google, and Fossil releasing their own offerings. Whether Samsung can maintain its dominance in the future remains to be seen.