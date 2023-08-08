Samsung Unveils New Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for Pre-Order

If you need new tech before summer ends and school starts, Samsung has introduced its most recent devices, and pre-orders are now available. The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are Samsung’s latest additions to their line of smartwatches, offering top-notch technology right on your wrist. For a limited time, these cutting-edge gadgets are available for an extra $50 off when pre-ordered before shipping starts on Friday, August 11.

The standard Galaxy Watch 6 is priced at $299.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version. However, if you have a qualifying device, you can save up to $250, bringing the price down to as low as $49.99. Additionally, by following the provided link, you can receive an additional $50 Samsung reserve credit.

Samsung is also offering pre-orders for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, starting at $99.99 for the 43mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version when you trade-in a qualifying device using the provided link. As an added bonus, customers who pre-order either the Classic smartwatch or the standard Galaxy Watch 6 will receive a free Fabric Band.

It’s worth noting that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a stainless steel body and a physical rotating bezel, bringing back the popular feature. The standard Galaxy Watch 6 has a lightweight aluminum body and a digital bezel. Both watches are equipped with Wear OS 4 and 16GB of internal storage, as well as Advanced Sleep Coaching and Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications. Customization options are plentiful, allowing customers to choose their preferred model, size, color, and even select from a variety of band options.

If you’re heading back to school and want a stylish smartwatch from Samsung, don’t miss the opportunity to pre-order the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. With savings like these, you won’t want to pass up on these next-generation gadgets.