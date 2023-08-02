Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Now Available for Pre-Order

Samsung has recently introduced its latest devices during the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. The new cutting-edge gadgets, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, are now available for pre-order. These smartwatches offer advanced features and can be purchased at a discounted price.

The Galaxy Watch 6 is the standard version and is priced at $299.99 for the 40mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi variant. However, if you have a qualifying device, you can save up to $250 and get it for as low as $49.99. Additionally, using the exclusive link provided, you can receive an extra $50 Samsung reserve credit.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, on the other hand, is designed with a stainless steel body and a physical rotating bezel. It starts at $99.99 for the 43mm Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version when you pre-order it and trade-in a qualifying device. Both watches run on Wear OS 4, have 16GB of internal storage, and feature Advanced Sleep Coaching and Irregular Heart Rhythm notifications.

One standout feature of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is the reintroduction of the bezel, adding a tactile element to navigation. The standard Galaxy Watch 6, on the other hand, has a digital bezel and a lightweight aluminum body. Both models offer customization options in terms of size, color, and bands, allowing you to personalize your smartwatch.

With the pre-order offer, you also receive a free Fabric Band when you purchase either the Classic or the standard Galaxy Watch 6.

If you’re looking to upgrade your wearable technology, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic are worth considering. Take advantage of these pre-order discounts and get your hands on these next-generation gadgets.