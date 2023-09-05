Samsung Rolls Out One UI 5 Watch Software Update for Galaxy Watch 4 Series

Samsung has recently released the One UI 5 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the United States. This update, based on Wear OS 4, brings a range of new features and improvements to the smartwatches. It also includes the July 2023 security patch.

One of the key enhancements in the update is improved health monitoring capabilities. The Galaxy Watch 4 series now boasts enhanced sleep tracking and personalized heart rate zone information. Users will receive more detailed insights into their sleep patterns and can better understand their heart rate zones during workouts.

In addition to health-related updates, Samsung has introduced new watch faces and tiles. These include the Buds controller tile, which allows users to easily control their Galaxy Buds directly from the watch. There is also a Timer tile and a battery tile that displays the battery levels of all connected Samsung devices.

The latest software update now enables users to set a photo album as their wallpaper or background, offering greater customization options. Furthermore, users can back up their watch data in Samsung Cloud through the Smart Switch app, making it easier to transfer data to a new device without a factory reset.

The update also brings useful features such as the ability to adjust call volume, mute sound, and press buttons on the keypad directly from the watch. Bixby, Samsung’s virtual assistant, can now read notifications aloud to users.

Additionally, users of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5 can now take pictures from their watches by tapping the camera icon when their phones are in Flex mode or Tent mode.

Overall, this One UI 5 Watch software update enhances the user experience and adds valuable features to the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Users can enjoy improved health tracking, greater customization options, and convenient control of connected devices.

