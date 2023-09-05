Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ European Pricing Leaked Ahead of Launch

Samsung is set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, affordable alternatives to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. European pricing for these Fan Edition (FE) tablets has leaked online. According to the leak, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will be priced at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ could cost EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 66,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is rumored to have an 11-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ may feature a larger 12.4-inch display. Both tablets are expected to be powered by an Exynos 1380 chipset. In comparison, the Galaxy Tab S9 starts at $799 (roughly Rs. 65,000) and the Galaxy Tab S9+ starts at $999 (roughly Rs. 82,000). The top-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra has an initial price tag of $1,999 (roughly Rs. 1,63,000).

In India, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is rumored to be priced at Rs. 65,000 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model with 5G connectivity. The Wi-Fi variant could be priced at Rs. 63,000. If these prices are accurate, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets will be more expensive than competitors such as the OnePlus Pad and Xiaomi Pad.

The Fan Edition tablets are expected to feature the Exynos 1380 chipset and offer a more affordable option compared to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. The Galaxy Tab S9 FE is rumored to have a single rear camera, while the FE+ model may have a dual rear camera setup. Both tablets are also said to include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are highly anticipated tablets that will provide consumers with budget-friendly alternatives to Samsung’s flagship tablets. With leaked pricing information, potential buyers can now make informed decisions about their purchases.

Sources:

– SamInsider

– Gadgets 360