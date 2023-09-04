Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ Pricing Leaked

According to recent leaks, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ tablets soon with pricing details also revealed. The pricing for these devices is expected to be similar to the regular Galaxy Tab S9 series in both India and Europe.

The smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE, featuring an 11″ display and 6/128 GB memory, is rumored to be priced at €549.99. On the other hand, the larger Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ with a 12.4″ display and 8/128 GB memory is said to cost €749.99.

It is important to note that the prices may vary in different European countries due to varying taxes and tariffs. However, these prices serve as a base point for retailers to determine their own pricing strategies. The €550 price for the smaller Tab S9 FE is similar to the previously leaked INR63,000 tag in India, which is approximately $600. This pricing is higher than the $529 price of the 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are expected to be more affordable alternatives to the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Both tablets are rumored to come with an Exynos 1380 chipset, which is not as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. More details about the Tab S9 FE series are yet to be revealed, as Samsung has not announced an official release date for these devices, despite publishing their support pages.

Overall, the leaked pricing information suggests that Samsung is aiming to provide consumers with a more budget-friendly option in the form of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+. These tablets are expected to deliver a balance between performance and affordability, giving users access to the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem at a more accessible price point.

