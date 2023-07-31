Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTag 2 Revealed in FCC Listing

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy SmartTag 2 has made an appearance in an FCC listing, giving us a glimpse of what to expect from the new location tracker. One notable feature mentioned in the listing is the inclusion of ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity, which allows for more precise tracking. It should be noted that there may be a second variant released by Samsung in the future.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 also showcases a larger loop compared to its predecessor, making it easier to attach to keychains. Additionally, the design of the tracker seems to have changed from a black rounded-square shape to a white pill-shaped design. Although it is unclear if the new tracker is smaller than previous models, the slimmer build resembles key fobs, making it easier to hold.

There is still uncertainty regarding the competitive nature of the Galaxy SmartTag 2. It is unknown if it will support Google’s upcoming Find My Device network, or if it will be limited to Samsung Galaxy phones like its predecessor. This limitation has been a drawback for the device in the past. Despite this, the tracker will continue to require the use of Samsung’s SmartThings app, as revealed in a Bluetooth SIG listing.

Unfortunately, specific details about the release date of the Galaxy SmartTag 2 remain unknown. While there were speculations of a debut at the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung did not mention anything about a new Galaxy SmartTag.