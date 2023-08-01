Samsung Working on New Tracker and Sequel to Galaxy SmartTag

Samsung is currently developing a new tracker and a sequel to the Galaxy SmartTag. The upcoming device, known as the Galaxy SmartTag 2, recently appeared in the Bluetooth database and has now resurfaced through an FCC application, which includes a live photo of the device.

While the original Galaxy SmartTag featured a rectangular shape with a small punch hole for keyrings, the Galaxy SmartTag 2 showcases a complete redesign. It has an oblong shape with a larger hole for keyrings that appears to be big enough to fit a finger through. However, it should be noted that the live photo lacks a point of reference, so the SmartTag 2 may appear smaller than it seems in the image.

Notably, the photo does not feature a “2” in the device’s name, as it simply says “Galaxy SmartTag.” However, the FCC application verifies that the device is indeed the Galaxy SmartTag 2 and carries the model number EI-T5600.

The FCC application further confirms that the Galaxy SmartTag 2 will have Bluetooth LE (Low Energy) and UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) connectivity. The regulatory agency even photographed the Bluetooth LE and UWB antennas inside the device.

The original Galaxy SmartTag came in two versions, with the standard variant lacking UWB connectivity while the SmartTag+ featured this capability. The absence of any mention of a “Plus” variant in the FCC application suggests that there may only be one next-gen Galaxy SmartTag 2 model that includes both Bluetooth and UWB connectivity. However, this information should still be taken with caution.

As of now, there is no specific information regarding the release date of the Galaxy SmartTag 2. However, considering that Samsung did not announce a new Tag during their second Galaxy Unpacked event and with the holiday season approaching, it is possible that the accessory will be launched early next year or before the 2023 holiday season. Nonetheless, only time will reveal the exact timeline for its release.