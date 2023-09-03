Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Rumored Upgrades

Samsung is set to release its Galaxy S24 series in the first quarter of 2024, which will include the S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra models. While it’s still months away, leaks have already started surfacing on social media platforms, giving us a glimpse of the possible upgrades. In particular, the top-end model, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, is expected to receive several noteworthy improvements compared to its predecessor.

One of the most significant upgrades rumored for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is an optimized 12MP front camera. This improvement will likely enhance the quality of selfies and video calls. Additionally, the device will feature an improved 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX main camera sensor, providing users with exceptional image quality.

The 200MP ISOCELL HP2SX sensor is expected to have similar specifications to the one found in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, including a 1/1.3-inch optical format and 0.6μm pixel size. This suggests that the S24 Ultra will continue to deliver stunning photography capabilities.

While there haven’t been many details released about other upgrades, it’s safe to assume that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will also see improvements in performance, display quality, and battery life. Samsung has always been committed to pushing the boundaries of smartphone technology, so consumers can expect nothing less from their upcoming flagship device.

In conclusion, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to come with several upgrades compared to its predecessor, the S23 Ultra. These upgrades include an optimized 12MP front camera and a 200MP main camera sensor, offering users improved photography capabilities. As the release date gets closer, more details about the device’s features and specifications are likely to emerge, building anticipation for Samsung’s highly anticipated flagship.

Sources:

– Ice Universe (tipster)

