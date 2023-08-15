Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Battle for the Best Zoom Camera

The competition between the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max is heating up, with both companies focusing on their zoom camera capabilities. New details have emerged about Samsung’s telephoto upgrade and an improved display.

Starting with the camera, Apple is rumored to introduce a periscope zoom on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, offering a 6x optical zoom. This would be a significant upgrade compared to the current 3x zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, Samsung is not lagging behind. Leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature a new 3x 50MP sensor alongside its existing 10x zoom camera. This would be a major improvement over the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 10MP 3x zoom camera and would potentially deliver better image quality at 5x zoom.

It’s worth noting that the Google Pixel 7 Pro already offers a 48MP 5x telephoto zoom camera, meaning Samsung might be playing catch-up in this aspect. The upcoming Pixel 8 Pro is also expected to feature a similar zoom setup.

On the display front, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to receive an upgrade. While details are scarce, there are rumors of a possible 144Hz refresh rate, surpassing the current 120Hz and appealing to gaming enthusiasts. Additionally, reports suggest that the Galaxy S24 series may adopt the new “M13” OLED displays, which are said to be thinner and of higher quality compared to existing panels. Interestingly, the iPhone 16 is also rumored to adopt the same display technology.

Other rumored features of the Galaxy S24 Ultra include a larger 1-inch sensor for the main 200MP camera, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for improved performance, up to 16GB of RAM, and a 50% faster GPU. Stacked battery technology may provide increased capacity, and a titanium design is also rumored.

As the battle between the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra unfolds, it’s clear that these devices will closely compete in terms of camera capabilities and overall specifications. Stay tuned for more rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

(Source: Tom’s Guide)