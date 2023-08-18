New Details on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Titanium Frame

According to reliable leaker IceUniverse, new information about the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s alleged titanium frame has emerged. Previous leaks suggested that the top model in the Galaxy S24 lineup would feature a luxurious titanium frame instead of Samsung’s usual Armor Aluminum. IceUniverse now claims that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will weigh 233 grams (8.21 ounces) with these titanium parts.

To put this into perspective, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be 1 gram (0.03 ounces) lighter than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, it will still be noticeably heavier than the Galaxy S23 Plus, which weighs 196 grams (6.9 ounces). This weight reduction is quite impressive considering that the S23 Ultra uses a lightweight aluminum frame.

It seems that titanium is the new trend for premium smartphones. While aluminum is the most commonly used metal for smartphone frames, titanium is gaining popularity. For example, Apple has been using stainless steel for the sides of its Pro iPhone models, which is more robust but heavier. Both the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are rumored to feature titanium frames, joining the Galaxy S24 Ultra. As the two major players in the smartphone industry embrace this material, other companies may also consider incorporating titanium to enhance their devices.

It is important to note that Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy S24 series could still change before its expected launch in January/February 2024. However, the possibility of a titanium body for the Galaxy S24 Ultra is intriguing, along with other rumored features such as an upgraded telephoto camera and LTPO displays.

