The Galaxy S24 Ultra to feature upgraded 200MP main camera and improved telephoto lens

According to the latest leak from Ice Universe on X, the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra is set to offer an upgraded 200MP main camera. The new sensor, likely to be the ISOCELL HP25X, is an improved version of the current ISOCELL HP2. The size of the sensor is expected to remain the same at 1/1.3″.

In addition to the higher resolution, the S24 Ultra will come with advanced features such as Super Quad Phase Detection autofocus. This technology improves the camera’s ability to quickly and accurately focus, resulting in sharper and more detailed photos. The device will also support native 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning, allowing users to capture 50MP and 12MP photos, respectively.

One of the most exciting upgrades on the S24 Ultra is the improved telephoto camera. Rumored to be a 50MP shooter, the sensor size will see a significant boost to 1/2.52″. This increase in size is expected to greatly enhance image quality, leading to sharper and more detailed zoomed-in shots.

While the leak does not provide any further details about other camera specifications or features, it is clear that Samsung is focusing on delivering an exceptional camera experience with the S24 Ultra. The combination of a high-resolution main camera, advanced autofocus technology, and an improved telephoto lens is likely to make the device a compelling option for photography enthusiasts.

With the Galaxy S24 Ultra slated for release in the future, Samsung fans can expect more leaks and rumors to surface in the coming months, shedding light on the device’s complete set of features and capabilities.

Definitions:

– ISOCELL HP25X: Upgraded version of the current ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

– Super Quad Phase Detection autofocus: Advanced autofocus technology that improves the speed and accuracy of focusing.

– Pixel binning: Technique that combines multiple pixels into one, resulting in higher-quality images with improved low light performance.

Source: Ice Universe on X