Samsung Prepares for Galaxy S24 Launch with Certified Batteries

Samsung is gearing up for the launch of its upcoming flagship phone, the Galaxy S24, which is expected to be unveiled in early 2024. In preparation for the launch, the company has obtained certifications for the batteries that will be used in the Galaxy S24 series.

The batteries, which have been certified by South Korean safety certification agency Safety Korea, will be featured in the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra models. The model numbers of the batteries are EB-BS922ABY (Galaxy S24), EB-BS926ABY (Galaxy S24+), and EB-BS928ABY (Galaxy S24 Ultra). It has been reported that these batteries are manufactured by Chinese firm ATL (Amperex Technologies Limited).

Though the images of the batteries are unclear, other certifications have shed light on the battery capacities. The Galaxy S24+ is equipped with a 4,755mAh battery, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a 4,855mAh battery. These capacity ratings suggest that the marketed battery sizes will be 4,900mAh for the Galaxy S24+ and 5,000mAh for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The battery capacity of the base Galaxy S24 has yet to be revealed.

One notable feature of these batteries is the blue-colored pull tab, which facilitates easy removal from the phone. This design choice is aimed at improving repairability, a feature that was also present in the previous Galaxy S23 series.

The Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to come equipped with either an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, depending on the country of release. With the certification of the batteries, Samsung is making strides toward a successful launch and meeting the expectations of its customers.