Samsung Galaxy S23 Rumored to Introduce Satellite Connectivity for Emergency Services

Rumors last year suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S23 would come equipped with satellite connectivity for emergency calling and messaging, similar to the features offered by the iPhone 14. However, it seems that these rumors were unfounded as the Galaxy S23 does not have satellite connectivity. Nevertheless, reports indicate that Samsung may introduce satellite connectivity to its phones in the upcoming year.

In an interview with Yonhap News, Lee Jong-ho, the Minister of Science and ICT in South Korea, revealed that domestic smartphone brands are expected to launch a service that enables data transmission between 5G phones and satellites in the coming year. Since Samsung is currently the only major smartphone brand in South Korea after LG shut down its smartphone division, it is highly likely that Samsung will incorporate satellite connectivity into its phones.

During the interview, Lee Jong-ho mentioned, “I cannot say for sure, but I know that the domestic industry is considering commercializing the service next year, expecting that a standard related to satellite communication will be prepared next year.”

The Galaxy S24, expected to be launched in the first quarter of the year, might feature two-way satellite connectivity in 2024. While the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and Galaxy Z Fold 5 do not have satellite connectivity, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, used in Samsung’s high-end phones released this year, can connect to low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites for emergency calling and messaging. Samsung previously explained that it would wait until the satellite connectivity ecosystem is more mature before introducing the feature.

If the Galaxy S24 does offer satellite connectivity, it is expected to come in two versions: one with the Exynos 2400 chip and the other with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Even if the Exynos 2400 variant is released, it is anticipated that it will also have the satellite connectivity feature enabled at the hardware level. Additionally, Samsung has developed two-way satellite connectivity for Exynos chips, which could potentially be incorporated into the Galaxy S24.

Two-way satellite connectivity in smartphones enables users to connect to low-earth orbit satellites for emergency communications in areas without cellular network coverage. This allows individuals to make calls and send messages for rescue or medical assistance in such situations. In the future, advancements in technology may allow regular phones to possess two-way satellite communication capabilities without the need for additional hardware. Samsung has already conducted tests of this technology with the Galaxy S22.