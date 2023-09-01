Samsung Galaxy S24 to Return to Split Chipset Approach

Samsung is set to change its strategy for the launch of the Galaxy S24 next year. Unlike the Galaxy S23, which used a single chipset for all models worldwide, Samsung is reportedly planning to adopt a split chipset approach for the upcoming Galaxy S24. European models of the Galaxy S24 will feature the Exynos 2400 chipset, according to prominent leaker Ice Universe.

The move back to split chipsets is likely to raise concerns among consumers who are familiar with the performance differences between Qualcomm’s Snapdragon silicon and Samsung’s Exynos chipsets in past Galaxy S models. However, the Galaxy S23 was an exception, as it used the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for all models. This ensured consistent performance and better battery life compared to previous Galaxy S models.

It remains unclear why Samsung is reverting to a split chipset approach for the Galaxy S24. Some reports suggest that the rumored Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is reportedly expensive, may have deterred Samsung and other Android phone makers from using it. However, other reports indicate that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for the Galaxy S24 will be optimized, similar to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

According to Sammobile, the Exynos 2400 may have a more powerful CPU structure than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but its GPU might not be as powerful. More details are expected to be revealed in October during Qualcomm’s annual Snapdragon Summit.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is slated for an early 2024 release, several months after the anticipated launch of the iPhone 15. The upcoming flagship is expected to feature improvements in display and camera technology, with the Galaxy S24 Ultra rumored to receive a larger main camera sensor and a variable telephoto lens.

