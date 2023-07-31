The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 8K Video Quality Secretly Downgraded

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for its exceptional camera capabilities, making it the top choice for those seeking a camera phone. However, users have recently discovered that a key video feature has been silently downgraded.

Previously, the Galaxy S23 Ultra offered the option to shoot 8K video at 30fps with a high bitrate of 100 Mbit/s, ensuring excellent video quality. However, after the July security update, users noticed that the high bitrate option was missing and they were now limited to recording 8K video at 80 Mbit/s.

Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed this change, but speculations suggest that the high bitrate option may have been disabled due to technical reasons. It’s believed that enabling the option could cause stuttering and jerkiness in the final video, which is not ideal for a device renowned for its camera capabilities.

Although 8K TVs are still relatively rare and affordable, some users did utilize the high bitrate 8K video mode. The sudden removal of this feature without any explanation has received criticism on Reddit, with users expressing their disappointment. Some users even mentioned that the 8K video mode was the only way to bypass Samsung’s perceived over-sharpening issue in 4K mode.

Samsung heavily promoted the S23 Ultra’s 8K video capabilities, making the removal of the high bitrate option a questionable decision. If technical issues are indeed the cause, it would be beneficial for Samsung to provide an explanation and a timeline for resolving the stuttering problem. In the meantime, it’s generally advised to leave features intact unless they are causing significant problems and to provide warnings about potential downsides.

For those who have already updated to Samsung’s July security patch and are unhappy with the loss of high bitrate 8K video, there isn’t much that can be done. Users can only hope that Samsung recognizes the disappointment and restores the option in a future patch or the upcoming One UI 6 upgrade.