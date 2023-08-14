One UI 6.0 Beta Update to be Released in Additional Countries

Samsung has announced that it will be releasing the One UI 6.0 beta update in four additional countries, namely China, India, Poland, and the UK. This comes after the recent release of the update to the Galaxy S23 series in Germany, South Korea, and the US. Last year, Samsung followed a similar pattern when it released the One UI 5.0 beta update in these same countries.

While the exact release dates for the One UI 6.0 beta update in China, India, Poland, and the UK have not been disclosed, there are rumors suggesting that it may happen later this week. Samsung typically releases the second beta version of the update in the aforementioned countries, following the initial release in the initial three countries.

If you reside in any of these countries and are interested in beta-testing One UI 6.0 on your Galaxy S23, keep an eye out for the Samsung Members app. The app will provide a banner on its home page for One UI 6.0 beta registration, where you can register your device after logging into your Samsung account.

It is also speculated that Samsung may extend the One UI 6.0 beta update to other phones, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, in the coming weeks. This expansion of the beta program indicates Samsung’s commitment to refining its user interface across various device models.

Overall, the release of the One UI 6.0 beta update in more countries demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to improving user experience and incorporating user feedback into its software development process.