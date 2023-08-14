CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

One UI 6.0 Beta Update to be Released in Additional Countries

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 14, 2023
One UI 6.0 Beta Update to be Released in Additional Countries

Samsung has announced that it will be releasing the One UI 6.0 beta update in four additional countries, namely China, India, Poland, and the UK. This comes after the recent release of the update to the Galaxy S23 series in Germany, South Korea, and the US. Last year, Samsung followed a similar pattern when it released the One UI 5.0 beta update in these same countries.

While the exact release dates for the One UI 6.0 beta update in China, India, Poland, and the UK have not been disclosed, there are rumors suggesting that it may happen later this week. Samsung typically releases the second beta version of the update in the aforementioned countries, following the initial release in the initial three countries.

If you reside in any of these countries and are interested in beta-testing One UI 6.0 on your Galaxy S23, keep an eye out for the Samsung Members app. The app will provide a banner on its home page for One UI 6.0 beta registration, where you can register your device after logging into your Samsung account.

It is also speculated that Samsung may extend the One UI 6.0 beta update to other phones, including the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Z Fold 5, in the coming weeks. This expansion of the beta program indicates Samsung’s commitment to refining its user interface across various device models.

Overall, the release of the One UI 6.0 beta update in more countries demonstrates Samsung’s dedication to improving user experience and incorporating user feedback into its software development process.

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

Technology

Apple’s iOS 17 Introduces Passkeys for Enhanced Security and Convenience

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Concerns Arise as Overwatch 2 Players Claim “Secret Deletion” of Cosmetics

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

Overwatch 2 Struggles with Reception on Steam

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia

You missed

News

The Stage Right 200-Channel Wireless Microphone System: A Versatile and Affordable Audio Device

Aug 14, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

How Verizon is Leading the 5G Revolution in Providence, RI: A Comprehensive Case Study

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments
Technology

Apple’s iOS 17 Introduces Passkeys for Enhanced Security and Convenience

Aug 14, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

The Benefits of Cloud-Based Enterprise Information Archiving for Telecommunications and Technology Companies

Aug 14, 2023 0 Comments