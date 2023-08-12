Samsung Flagship Smartphones on Sale with Heavy Discounts on Amazon

Samsung’s lineup of flagship smartphones is currently available on Amazon with significant discounts, making them highly attractive options for your next smartphone purchase. The Samsung Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage is now priced at $700, down $100 from its original price of $800. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with 256GB of storage is discounted by $200, available for $800 instead of $1,000. Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 256GB of storage is now priced at $950, a $250 reduction from its original price of $1,200.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 features a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, ensuring top-notch performance, and comes equipped with a 3,900 mAh battery. The camera setup includes a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera at the back, along with a 12MP front-facing selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 interface and guarantees four years of major updates.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is the larger version of the Samsung Galaxy S23. It features a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. With a higher capacity battery of 4,700 mAh, the Galaxy S23 Plus offers extended usage time. The phone comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and has the same camera setup and software as the Samsung Galaxy S23.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is considered the best Android phone according to our roundup of the best phones. With its 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, QHD+ resolution, and 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, it delivers an exceptional visual experience. The S23 Ultra boasts an improved 200MP main camera, a larger 5,000 mAh battery, and includes the S Pen stylus. Like the other models, it features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and runs on Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 interface.

Take advantage of these discounts on Samsung’s flagship smartphones on Amazon while they last.