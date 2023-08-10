Pre-Order the Latest Samsung Galaxy Devices Now and Save

If you’re looking to upgrade your back-to-school tech, now is the perfect time to pre-order the latest Samsung Galaxy devices. Until tomorrow, August 11, you can pre-order the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones, as well as the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Tab S9, and save up to $1,000.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 offers incremental improvements over its predecessor, including a lighter weight and a hinge design that allows it to open completely flat. It also has a brighter display and a Snapdragon Gen2 chip for faster performance.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5, on the other hand, now opens up completely flat and features a larger external display with more functionality. It also has a brighter screen and double the storage compared to the previous model.

When it comes to smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic brings back the beloved bezel for easy navigation. It comes in two sizes, 43mm and 47mm, while the Galaxy Watch 6 is slightly smaller and available in 40mm and 44mm sizes. Both models offer features like heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.

For those interested in tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 lineup offers OLED displays for vibrant colors and long battery life. They are powered by a Snapdragon Gen 2 chip and are IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

The new Samsung Galaxy devices are expected to be available in-store and start shipping on August 11. These devices are known for their quality and performance, making them a great choice for students and tech enthusiasts.