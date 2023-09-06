The Upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: An Affordable Addition to the Galaxy Buds Lineup

Recent certification documents have been leaked online, providing a glimpse into the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Buds FE. As part of Samsung’s commitment to offering options at different price points, the Galaxy Buds FE aims to provide an affordable alternative within the Galaxy Buds lineup.

Samsung recognizes that not everyone is willing to pay a premium price for the latest devices and accessories. With the FE (Fan Edition) lineup, Samsung focuses on delivering devices like the Galaxy S21 FE and S22 FE that prioritize essential features rather than revolutionary ones that drive up costs.

The leaked certification information, posted on Twitter, reveals the design of the Galaxy Buds FE and provides limited details about these budget-friendly earbuds. The most noticeable aspect is that the Buds FE will adopt the original design of the Galaxy Buds.

Although specifics about the features of the Galaxy Buds FE are currently unknown, it is expected that Samsung will incorporate some improvements made in their recent models. It remains uncertain whether the Buds FE will include active noise cancellation or pass-through functionality, and details about the driver type and size are unavailable.

However, it can be reasonably assumed that the Galaxy Buds FE will be priced more affordably than its counterparts. While the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro is priced at $230 and the Buds 2 at $150, it is possible that the Galaxy Buds FE will be available for approximately $100 or even less. The release date of the Buds FE is anticipated to be around February of next year.

Samsung continues to expand its product offerings, providing consumers with a range of options to suit their preferences and budgets. With the introduction of the Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung aims to offer an accessible entry point into its Galaxy Buds ecosystem.

