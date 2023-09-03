Comparison: Samsung Galaxy A54 vs Xiaomi Poco F5

In today’s smartphone market, midrange devices are the ones that most people end up buying due to their affordability. Two popular options in the €300 to €400 price range are the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Xiaomi Poco F5. While the Galaxy A54 is more popular, both phones have their own impressive features and are readily available in most markets.

In terms of size, the Poco F5 has the advantage with its 6.67-inch display compared to the Galaxy A54’s 6.4-inch one. However, the Poco F5 is only slightly taller and lighter. The Galaxy A54 is slightly wider and thicker, but both devices have the same 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

When it comes to materials and build quality, both phones have a Gorilla Glass 5 front glass and a plastic middle frame. However, the Galaxy A54 has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance, while the Poco F5 has a basic IP53 rating.

In terms of display, the Galaxy A54 is more compact with a 6.4-inch screen, while the Poco F5 has a larger 6.67-inch display. Both phones have a FullHD+ resolution and high brightness for outdoor use. The Poco F5 has an advantage with Dolby Vision support and a 12-bit panel for better color accuracy.

Both the Galaxy A54 and the Poco F5 have a 5,000 mAh battery, and they perform similarly in terms of battery endurance. However, the Poco F5 has a faster 67W charging speed compared to the Galaxy A54’s 25W charging.

In terms of audio, both phones have stereo speakers, but the Poco F5 has a more balanced sound output with a speaker grill on the top. The Poco F5 also has a higher loudness score and includes a 3.5mm audio jack, which is absent from the Galaxy A54.

In terms of performance, the Galaxy A54 is powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chipset with options for different storage and RAM configurations. It also has expandable storage with a hybrid microSD card slot.

Overall, both the Samsung Galaxy A54 and the Xiaomi Poco F5 offer a good midrange smartphone experience with their own set of features and advantages.

