Samsung Releases August 2023 Security Update for Galaxy A54 5G and Other Mid-Range Smartphones

Samsung has begun rolling out the latest security update for its mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy A54 5G, for instance, has already started receiving the August 2023 security update in select Latin American countries. We can expect more mid-range and affordable smartphones to receive the update in the coming days.

The firmware version for the Galaxy A54 5G’s update is A546EXXS4AWG4. So far, this update has been made available in Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, and Uruguay. While this update doesn’t seem to introduce any new features or performance improvements, it prioritizes addressing security vulnerabilities found in previous versions of Samsung’s software. According to Samsung’s security bulletin, over 70 security flaws have been resolved with this August 2023 patch.

If you own a Galaxy A54 5G and reside in any of the aforementioned countries, you can now check for the update by going to Settings » Software update and selecting Download and install. Alternatively, you can manually download the firmware file from the firmware database and install it using Odin software on a Windows PC.

Earlier this year, Samsung launched the Galaxy A54 5G with Android 13 as its operating system. It is anticipated that the higher mid-range smartphone may receive an update to Android 14-based One UI 6 before the end of the year. Samsung had previously committed to providing four major Android OS updates and five years of security updates for the Galaxy A54 5G.