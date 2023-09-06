Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G Now Available at Reduced Prices in India

Samsung has announced new offers for the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G in India, allowing customers to purchase these smartphones at reduced effective prices. The handsets were launched earlier this year in March with features such as 120Hz AMOLED displays, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, triple rear cameras, and 5,000mAh batteries.

With the newly introduced offers, customers can now purchase the Galaxy A54 5G starting at an effective price of Rs. 36,999 and the Galaxy A34 5G starting at an effective price of Rs. 26,999. These reduced prices come with an instant cashback of Rs. 2,000 and an additional bank cashback of Rs. 2,000, available to ICICI Bank and SBI credit card users. Customers can also opt for a 12-month no-cost EMI option with zero down payment.

Both the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G feature full-HD+ AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and vision booster support for better visibility under sunlight. The A54 model has a 6.4-inch panel, while the A34 model comes with a larger 6.6-inch display. They are powered by octa-core processors with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of expandable storage.

The Galaxy A54 has a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The front camera features a 32-megapixel sensor. On the other hand, the Galaxy A34 comes with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. The selfie camera has a 13-megapixel sensor.

Both devices pack 5,000mAh batteries and have an IP67 rating for dust and splash resistance. They support 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and come with USB Type-C ports. The Galaxy A54 weighs 202 grams and measures 158.2mm x 76.7mm x 8.2mm, while the Galaxy A34 weighs 199 grams and measures 161.3mm x 78.1mm x 8.2mm.

Sources: Gadgets 360