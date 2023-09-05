Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Introduces New Colour Option in India

Samsung is set to release a new colour option for the Galaxy A54 5G smartphone in India. Initially launched with three colourways, the company has now teased the introduction of the “Awesome White” variant through X (formerly known as Twitter).

The Galaxy A54 5G is priced at Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It features a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and is equipped with a powerful 5,000mAh battery.

The smartphone boasts a range of impressive specifications. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with vision booster support. It operates on Android 13 with One UI 5.1 on top and is confirmed to receive four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

The Galaxy A54 5G is powered by an unnamed octa-core processor and offers up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilization, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The smartphone also has an IP67 certification for water and dust resistance.

With the introduction of the new Awesome White colour option, the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers consumers even more choice in terms of personal style and preference.

Sources:

– Samsung Galaxy A54 5G will get a new colour option soon in India

– Samsung Galaxy A54 5G specifications