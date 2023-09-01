New Leak Confirms Details of the Samsung Galaxy A05 Launch

A new leak has confirmed the imminent launch of the Samsung Galaxy A05. After receiving certification from the FCC and a hands-on leak earlier in the day, the device has now appeared in a listing on the Google Play Console. The listing not only confirms the design of the A05 but also reveals some of its specifications.

According to the Google Play Console listing, the Galaxy A05 will come with 4GB of RAM and dual rear cameras. It will feature a waterdrop notch and an HD+ screen. The device is expected to be powered by MediaTek’s Helio G85 SoC and will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. It will run on Android 13 out of the box, with One UI 5.x on top.

The Galaxy A05 is set to be the successor to the A04, which was launched in October last year. Just like its predecessor, the A05 is expected to be the most affordable device in Samsung’s lineup.

With these new leaks, it is clear that the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A05 is just around the corner. Fans of Samsung can now look forward to a budget-friendly device with decent specifications. The A05 is shaping up to be a solid choice for those who are looking for a reliable smartphone without breaking the bank.

