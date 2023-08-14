Samsung Launches One UI 6 Beta Program for Galaxy S23 Devices

Samsung has introduced the beta program for its Android 14-based One UI 6 update, initially catering to users in the US, South Korea, and Germany who own Galaxy S23 devices. The update is now expanding to include additional countries, such as China, India, Poland, and the UK.

The beta program allows users residing in these markets to sign up and try out the new features and improvements introduced with One UI 6. To register for the beta program, users can follow the simple steps outlined on Samsung’s website.

One UI 6 brings forth various enhancements, including accessibility features, improved media sharing controls, enhanced PIN privacy, and more. Samsung has also made its own additions, such as a redesigned Quick Panel, a new default font, new emoji options in the Samsung keyboard, the ability to set multiple lock screens, and a new camera widget.

It’s important to note that currently, the beta program is only available for the Galaxy S23 series. However, Samsung has indicated that it will expand availability to other devices in the upcoming weeks.

For users eagerly anticipating the stable release of One UI 6, the official launch date has not been disclosed by Samsung. The company plans to analyze the feedback received during the beta program and make improvements before announcing the stable version.

Stay tuned for further updates from Samsung regarding the launch of the stable version of One UI 6, as the company aims to release it as soon as possible based on the feedback and enhancements from the beta program.