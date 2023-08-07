Samsung’s One UI 6 Beta Launches for Galaxy S23 Series

Samsung has announced that the beta version of One UI 6, the company’s take on Android 14, will be launching this month for the Galaxy S23 series. The beta will initially be available in the United States, South Korea, and Germany.

One UI 6 brings various changes to the user interface, built-in apps, and customization features. Samsung has revamped the Quick Settings UI with larger Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles and a 4×3 grid for other settings. The brightness slider and display options are located below, along with buttons for device controls and modes. The Quick Panel can now be accessed with a single swipe from the top right corner, making it more convenient for users.

The overall visual appearance of One UI 6 has been simplified and modernized. Samsung has made adjustments to various elements, giving it a cleaner look. The revamped Quick Panel allows users to easily access their most used features, and a single swipe from the upper right corner displays the entire Quick Panel for quick access to device settings.

Additionally, One UI 6 introduces the ability to change wallpapers based on time or mode. Users of the Galaxy S23 series can now set background images according to the situation, such as a tranquil forest image for sleep mode. The update also includes a new camera widget that allows users to specify the storage location for certain photos in advance.

The beta version of One UI 6 is now available for Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. Samsung’s post announcing the launch was subsequently deleted, indicating that the official release may still be some time away. Further details regarding the wider release of the beta in other regions are expected to be announced soon.