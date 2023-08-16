Samsung Update Brings Enhanced Convenience to Galaxy Devices

Samsung is set to release an update that will bring select features from the latest One UI to previous generations of devices. This update aims to enhance the Galaxy ecosystem and improve users’ productivity and entertainment experiences.

The One UI 5.1.1 software update will be available for Galaxy Z Fold4 and Z Flip4 devices starting this month, followed by Z Fold3, Z Flip3, Z Fold2, and Z Flip devices. Users of various Galaxy Tab models, including Tab S8, Tab S8+, Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S7, Tab S7+, Tab S7 FE, Tab S6 Lite, Tab A8, Tab A7 Lite, Tab Active3, and Tab Active4 Pro, will also receive the update. Additionally, Galaxy Watch5, Watch5 Pro, Watch4, and Watch4 Classic users will experience key updates from the One UI 5 Watch update.

The update introduces new ways to interact with Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 devices, making it easier to access media and content in Flex Mode. Users can customize the Flex Mode Panel and enjoy features such as Multi Window, touchpad, and screen capture.

The update also improves multitasking on foldables and tablets. Users can now open Samsung Internet in a pop-up window while watching videos, and easily switch between the pop-up window and Multi Window. Two-handed drag and drop is now supported, allowing users to open apps with one hand and drag files or app icons using the other hand.

In addition to device features, the update brings personalized wellness features to Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series. Users can track their sleep patterns, access sleep coaching, and create a sleep-friendly environment. The update also introduces personalized fitness tools and enhanced GPX features for Galaxy Watch5 Pro users.

With this update, Samsung aims to deliver a whole new level of innovation and productivity to Galaxy device users.