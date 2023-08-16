Samsung’s Older Z Flip and Z Fold Phones to Receive Software Updates

Samsung has announced that its older Z Flip and Z Fold phones will receive new features from its operating system update, One UI 5.1.1. The company aims to create a consistent user experience across its foldable phone lineup as it seeks to popularize this technology.

The update, starting with the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 this month, will bring minor changes to improve the software experience in Flex Mode. This mode allows apps to shift to the top half of the screen when the device is folded halfway, with device controls displayed at the bottom. The update focuses on improving the appearance and customization of buttons and controls on the bottom half of the screen, making them more accessible.

In addition to the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4, the update will also be available for the Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3, Z Fold 2, and Z Flip, although no specific timeframe was provided. Samsung has a track record of supporting older devices with new software, offering four generations of Android updates compared to the industry standard of three.

Samsung is also expanding new software features from the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 family to older tablets and smartwatches. This includes two-handed drag-and-drop functionality, easier switching between pop-up and multi-window modes, an upgraded taskbar, and more. These features will be available on devices such as the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S7, Tab S6 Lite, and Tab A8.

Samsung’s emphasis on software updates for older devices reflects the industry trend of delivering meaningful features through software rather than solely relying on hardware upgrades. This approach allows companies to breathe new life into aging products and establish a device ecosystem comparable to competitors like Apple.

By bringing these updates to its older devices, Samsung aims to provide value to customers and maintain the relevance of devices that carry a high price tag, such as the Z Flip and Z Fold series, starting at $1,000 and $1,800 respectively.