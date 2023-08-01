Apple’s Main OLED Supplier Samsung Granted Mass Production Approval for iPhone 15 Series Displays

Apple’s main OLED supplier, Samsung Display, has received mass production approval for the displays of all four models in Apple’s iPhone 15 series. The approval was granted on August 1, ahead of rivals LG Display and BOE. LG Display has received conditional approval for the smaller iPhone 15 Pro model, while formal approval for the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected in the coming months. BOE, on the other hand, is still awaiting conditional approval from Apple for the standard iPhone 15 and larger iPhone 15 Plus.

Reports suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature slimmer bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which has led to manufacturing issues. LG Display, in particular, has faced setbacks in implementing the smaller bezels. Both LG and BOE have also encountered difficulties in adding cutouts for the Dynamic Island feature, with BOE likely to miss shipments for the rest of the year as a result. Consequently, BOE has had to hand over initial OLED shipments to Samsung. As a result, Samsung is expected to achieve higher shipments in 2023 than previously anticipated.

Although LG Display did not receive mass production approval in time, its losses may be limited due to other production disruptions on the camera module supply side. Sony is mainly supplying the image sensors for the iPhone 15 series, while LG Innotek is providing the folded zoom components for the Pro Max model. However, the production yield of both components has reportedly fallen below expectations.

Industry observers believe that Apple will prioritize the production of the 6.1-inch Pro model over the 6.7-inch Pro Max to ensure a 50-60% supply of Pro models this year. Despite the disruptions, a report suggests that Apple still plans to release all iPhone 15 models in September, although there may be a limited number of iPhone 15 Pro Max devices available in the first few weeks after launch.