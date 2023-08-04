Samsung to Launch Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of two mid-range tablets, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. The confirmation was made by Samsung France, as the tablets were mentioned on the company’s website.

Although not many details have been revealed, some specifications of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have been reported. It is expected to have a 12.4-inch display, similar to the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The tablet may be powered by the Exynos 1380 processor, which is faster than the Snapdragon 750G used in the Galaxy Tab S7 FE’s Wi-Fi-only version and as fast as the Snapdragon 778G used in the 5G version of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE.

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ recently passed through the FCC certification, providing more information about its features. It is said to come with GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, an S Pen, a dual-camera setup on the rear, and stereo speakers. The tablet will be available in both Wi-Fi-only and 5G versions, with model numbers SM-X610 and SM-X616B, respectively.

These new tablets are part of Samsung’s ongoing effort to expand its tablet lineup for this year. They follow the recent launch of the Galaxy Tab S9, Galaxy Tab S9+, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. With the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ targeting the mid-range market, Samsung hopes to offer a range of options to cater to different consumer preferences and budgets.

Overall, Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ are anticipated to be competitive mid-range tablets with solid specifications and features.