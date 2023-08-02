Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go Coming to Apple Arcade

SEGA has announced that Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go will be launching on Apple Arcade on August 29. This game is the third iteration of SEGA’s new Samba de Amigo series. Alongside Party-To-Go, Samba de Amigo: Party Central will also be released on the same date for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, a version without a subtitle, simply titled Samba de Amigo, is expected to launch for the Oculus Quest this fall.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a vibrant rhythm action game that allows players to shake it on the go with Amigo. With your maracas in hand, you can groove to 40 hit songs from various genres, with more songs to be added in the future. Some of the exclusive songs include “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, “DADDY” by PSY, and “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums.

In this game, players will join Amigo and his friends on a quest to bring back lost music to the world. They will explore Amigo’s hometown and complete various challenges, meet new characters, and customize Amigo with costumes, accessories, sound effects, and more. The gameplay stages are filled with dazzling dances, and players can compete with other Amigos to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Overall, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go on Apple Arcade offers a fun and interactive experience for rhythm game enthusiasts. With its colorful visuals and diverse song selection, it promises to deliver an enjoyable gaming experience for players on the go.