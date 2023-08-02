CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Technology

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go Coming to Apple Arcade

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 2, 2023
Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go Coming to Apple Arcade

SEGA has announced that Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go will be launching on Apple Arcade on August 29. This game is the third iteration of SEGA’s new Samba de Amigo series. Alongside Party-To-Go, Samba de Amigo: Party Central will also be released on the same date for the Nintendo Switch. Additionally, a version without a subtitle, simply titled Samba de Amigo, is expected to launch for the Oculus Quest this fall.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a vibrant rhythm action game that allows players to shake it on the go with Amigo. With your maracas in hand, you can groove to 40 hit songs from various genres, with more songs to be added in the future. Some of the exclusive songs include “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, “DADDY” by PSY, and “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums.

In this game, players will join Amigo and his friends on a quest to bring back lost music to the world. They will explore Amigo’s hometown and complete various challenges, meet new characters, and customize Amigo with costumes, accessories, sound effects, and more. The gameplay stages are filled with dazzling dances, and players can compete with other Amigos to reach the top of the leaderboards.

Overall, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go on Apple Arcade offers a fun and interactive experience for rhythm game enthusiasts. With its colorful visuals and diverse song selection, it promises to deliver an enjoyable gaming experience for players on the go.

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related Post

Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Technology

New Overwatch 2 Invasion Skins Leaked, Along with New Support Hero

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
Technology

Apple AirPods Pro and AirPods Max on Sale at Walmart.com

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

You missed

AI

Revolutionary AI Brain Implant Helps Paralyzed Man Regain Movement and Sensation

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments
News

ChatGPT: The AI Chatbot Redefining Human-Computer Interactions

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Comments
Technology

DJI Launches Osmo Action 4 Action Camera for Adventure Enthusiasts

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Artificial Intelligence: A Transformative Tool for the Future

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments