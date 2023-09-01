Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go Brings Classic Rhythm Game to Apple Arcade

Sega’s iconic rhythm game, Samba de Amigo, has made its way into the Apple Arcade gaming service. Originally released in arcades in 1999 and later on consoles like Dreamcast and Wii, Samba de Amigo became popular for its Latin American music and unique maracas-shaped controllers.

In the new version, titled Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go, players join Amigo on a quest to restore lost music to the world. The game features 40 hit songs from various genres, including three exclusive to the Apple Arcade version. The exclusive songs include PSY’s “DADDY” featuring CL, Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” by Fitz and the Tantrums. More songs will be added in future updates.

Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go is available for download on iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple TV through the Apple Arcade section of the App Store. Players have the option to use external game controllers for a better gaming experience on any of the supported platforms.

To access Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go and other games on Apple Arcade, users need to subscribe to Apple’s gaming service for $4.99 per month. The subscription includes access to over 200 games already available on the platform, with new titles being added regularly.

Experience the energetic rhythm and dance to the beat with Samba de Amigo: Party-to-Go on Apple Arcade.

