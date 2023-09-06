CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Salesforce Unveils New Slack Product Innovations with AI and Automation

ByGabriel Botha

Sep 6, 2023
Salesforce, a leading enterprise software company, has announced new product innovations for Slack that incorporate artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and knowledge sharing. These enhancements aim to boost productivity and streamline collaboration within organizations.

The Slack AI capabilities are integrated directly into the platform, leveraging the collective knowledge and expertise found within Slack. The AI features, including Channel Recaps, Thread Summaries, and AI-powered Search Answers, provide users with the ability to quickly access relevant information and context.

With the new automation features, Slack users can automate their work processes using the improved Workflow Builder. This allows for the integration of multiple tools into a single workflow, providing convenience and efficiency. The Workflow Builder also extends its capabilities to Salesforce Flow, enabling users to customize their Slack workflows with administrator-approved Salesforce automations.

Additionally, the new Slack Lists feature simplifies project tracking and cross-functional project management within the communication flow.

All of these new features are built on the trusted foundation of Slack, ensuring the same level of security and compliance that customers have come to expect from the productivity platform.

The new Slack AI capabilities will be piloted this winter and are expected to be generally available in 2024. The improved Workflow Builder is now available on paid plans, and the automation hub will be launched later this month.

