Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 Expected to Surpass Galaxy Note Sales

Two years after discontinuing its beloved Galaxy Note series, Samsung is seeing success with its foldable phones. After the recent Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung MX President TM Roh revealed in an interview with CNET that the Galaxy Z series phones are already selling at a similar rate to the Galaxy Note series. The company expects the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to surpass the sales of the Galaxy Note series, which sold 12 million units a few years ago. This achievement would mark an important milestone for the Galaxy Z lineup, as it would indicate that foldable phones have become mainstream.

Market research firm IDC predicts that the sales of foldable phones worldwide will reach 21.3 million units by 2023. While these numbers are still significantly lower than traditional phones, it’s important to note that Samsung’s Galaxy Z series phones are much more profitable. During the Q2 2022 earnings call, Samsung expressed its goal of surpassing the Galaxy Note series with the Galaxy Z series, and it appears that the company has achieved this goal.

Samsung has maintained its dominance as the only brand selling foldable phones globally for the past four years. While other brands have joined the foldable trend, none of them sell their devices worldwide. Google recently launched its first foldable phone, and OnePlus is set to release its first foldable phone later this month. However, OPPO, Vivo, and Xiaomi have only launched their foldable phones in China and some European countries.

TM Roh believes that increased competition is beneficial for the company, as it motivates all brands to improve their offerings. Samsung has made structural improvements to its foldable phones this year with the new Flex Hinge, ensuring a seamless fold and enhancing the aesthetics and durability of the screen.

Looking ahead, Samsung is striving to bring thinner, lighter, and more affordable foldable phones to the market. However, TM Roh acknowledges the challenge of offering a foldable phone for less than $1,000 in the near future due to high materials costs. Samsung showcased various foldable phone concepts during the recent event, highlighting different screen ratios and sizes. The company also expressed its desire to introduce an S Pen slot on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 but ultimately prioritized a thinner design for this year. Additionally, Samsung is working on meeting two major customer demands for foldable phones: a more complete product with improved performance and affordability.